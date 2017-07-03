× ‘I should’ve never went outside,’ 7-year-old shot in Muskegon Heights out of hospital

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — J’Anthony Bell and his family said they’re thanking God the 7-year-old’s injuries aren’t any worse. Muskegon Heights Police said the child was caught in the crossfire Sunday evening as gunman opened fire on Ivory Avenue.

“I should’ve never went outside,” Bell told FOX 17.

The child was playing with friends when he and another man were shot, according to police.

He said, “I got shot before I went back home.”

“I heard gunshots, but I ain’t seen no bullet,” Bell explained.

Ladiedre Bell, the victim’s mother said, “I’m just happy that my baby is alive.”

Bell’s mother and father said he might have to have emergency surgery to remove a bullet fragment from his cheek but other than that ‘he’s doing well’.

“I’ve been here 6 years and never known that my child would be the one to get hit or grazed three times by a bullet, three bullets,” his mother said.

Outraged by the violence in this community, 7-year-old Bell has a simple but meaningful request.

“They should put the guns down and don’t shoot,” Bell said.​

Muskegon Heights Police chief Dr. Joseph Thomas said there are lots of leads as to who may have done this. He said the adult victim, who’s still in the hospital, got into a confrontation a couple of days ago with the possible shooter.

Thomas said this doesn’t appear to be over drugs but simply bad blood. He said Michigan State Police are assisting.