Inmate found dead in cell, incident under investigation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are handling an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility located on South Sheridan Road in Muskegon.

According to an official from the facility, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

