Mostly sunny sky Monday with temperatures in the lower 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Monday will have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 80s. West Michigan will stay dry for the first two days of this week with high pressure in demand. The 4th of July holiday also looks beautiful with a sunny sky.

The beach and lake shore are the places to be for the end of this extended holiday weekend. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Monday winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 knots with waves around one foot.

High pressure is in control for Monday and Tuesday giving West Michigan sunshine for the next two days. More showers and storms expected by the middle and end of next week starting late Wednesday afternoon and evening.