Newspaper: Grand Haven State Park shut down following large fight

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Beach was evacuated following a large fight, according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says they received a report of a large disturbance around 7 p.m. at Grand Haven State Park regarding 300 unruly people. Grand Haven police and Ottawa County deputies were sent to help escort people off the beach.

The Tribune reports that around 8:30 p.m., a large fight broke out. The police reportedly responded by evacuating and shutting down the beach.

