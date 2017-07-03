× Thousands without power in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is reporting around 1,000 residents in Van Buren County are without power.

These reports come just after thousands in Battle Creek experienced power outages. According to Consumers Energy, all power in the Battle Creek has been restored and the outage was due to a downed power line.

The cause of the Van Buren County outage is unknown at this time. Crews are currently investigating the incident and working to restore power to residents.

