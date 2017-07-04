Motorcyclists severely injured in crash

Police lights multiple night

File photo

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A male and female on a motorcycle were traveling on M-63 near Central Avenue in Hagar Township when they were involved in an accident with a vehicle.

Police arrived on scene to find that the male and female were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident and sustained severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.

The two motorcyclists were transported to Lakeland Hospital.

According to officials, speed and alcohol were likely factors in this incident.

