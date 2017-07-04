VP Mike Pence to walk in Grandville Fourth of July Parade

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to walk in Grandville’s Independence Day Parade Tuesday.
Pence says on Twitter that he and Second Lady Karen Pence “are looking forward” to the event.
Buzz that Pence could be on hand for the event has been tearing through the community.
Air Force Two arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The airport confirmed to FOX 17 on Monday that representatives for the VP had reached out to them last week, urging them to prepare for a possible arrival on Independence Day.
Federal Aviation Administration restrictions to airspace around Ford Airport were put into place recently – VIP restrictions that also ban flights over Grandville during the parade. Those restrictions are in place from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. through 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.
The Grandville parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.