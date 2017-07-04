VP Mike Pence to walk in Grandville Fourth of July Parade

Just arrived in Grand Rapids. Picture-perfect day in West Michigan for a 4th of July parade. Let's thank all who protect our freedom #VPinMI pic.twitter.com/02DdK7lDDZ — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 4, 2017

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to walk in Grandville’s Independence Day Parade Tuesday.

Pence says on Twitter that he and Second Lady Karen Pence “are looking forward” to the event.

Karen & I are looking forward to walking in the Grandville Independence Day Parade later today! #VPinMI pic.twitter.com/F315g9CEpg — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 4, 2017

Buzz that Pence could be on hand for the event has been tearing through the community.

Protestors already making their way out to Wilson in Grandville–where VP @mikepence might make an appearance. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/MFmDWQdbYD — Erica Francis FOX 17 (@francisonfox) July 4, 2017

Air Force Two arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The airport confirmed to FOX 17 on Monday that representatives for the VP had reached out to them last week, urging them to prepare for a possible arrival on Independence Day.

Federal Aviation Administration restrictions to airspace around Ford Airport were put into place recently – VIP restrictions that also ban flights over Grandville during the parade. Those restrictions are in place from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. through 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.

The Grandville parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. For more information on the city’s Fourth of July celebrations, click here.