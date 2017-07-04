× Suspect leads officers on pursuit, deputy injured

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An officer was injured in an incident around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning when a 46-year-old male suspect led officers on a pursuit and resisted arrest.

Calhoun County deputies came across what they believed was a passed out driver in a running vehicle on V Drive North near 21 Mile Road in Lee Township.

After waking up, the driver fled the scene westbound on V Drive North.

The pursuit led the officers down the roadway onto northbound I-96, where the suspect began to travel against the flow of traffic.

For 21 miles and speeds up to 120 miles per hour, officers were finally able to stop the suspect’s vehicle by using a rolling road block.

According to police, the suspect from Decatur resisted arrest again once he was outside the vehicle. Officers used a taser on the man and took him into custody.

Although the cause is unknown, an officer was injured during the incident. The deputy is currently doing okay and at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.