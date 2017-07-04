Thousands witness fireworks at Heritage Landing in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- As the Fourth of July comes to a close, thousands celebrated across West Michigan to see fireworks in the sky.

The gathering at Heritage Landing in Muskegon was no exception. Muskegon Rockstock kicked off the night with a rock show, a tribute band playing Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon.'

Law enforcement was also present, especially after what happened Monday night in Grand Haven, where hundreds of people fighting forced police to evacuate and shut down the park. No disturbance of that magnitude was reported at Muskegon.

But the main event came at dusk: the fireworks.

"Every year we come here for fireworks. It just makes it beautiful to watch it over the lake," said Karen Advek, an attendee who says she never misses Rockstock.

The fireworks show itself was slated to last 20 minutes.

"The big boom. Beautiful colors. The red, white and blue...The scenery is beautiful. And i love the people," said Amy Calderon, another attendee.