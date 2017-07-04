Used firework reignites in trashcan, burns side of home in Muskegon Twp

MUSKEGON TWP, Mich. — A house fire started in Muskegon Township after a used firework reignited in the trash Tuesday evening.

Muskegon Township firefighters say a family threw away used fireworks inside a plastic trashcan against the house in the 900 block of N Mil Iron Road. The fireworks were still hot, which started a fire the burned the front side of the home.

Nobody was hurt, however fire and smoke damage to the house will prevent the family from staying there tonight. The Red Cross will be housing them until their home is cleared out.

Firefighters suggest that when disposing of fireworks to dump them into a five gallon bucket of water, wait a day, and then throw them away.