1 dead, 5 wounded after car hits group on sidewalk in Utah

Posted 5:11 AM, July 5, 2017, by
Police lights multiple night

File photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman is dead and five other adults are injured after a car drove onto a sidewalk in Salt Lake City just down the street from a homeless shelter.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the woman was declared dead when officers arrived Tuesday.

A Salt Lake City police spokesman tells the newspaper that one other person is in critical condition and the remaining four are in stable condition but were taken to the hospital.

Officers say they believe at least two of the people had been living on the sidewalk, which is near The Road Home shelter.

Police say the woman driving the car fled the scene on foot but the passenger was cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s