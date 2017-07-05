× American Red Cross reports donation shortage

LANSING, Mich. — The American Red Cross is calling for help after a shortage of donations in the past two months.

According to the organization, they have received 61,000 fewer donations than what they need for their blood supply.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Todd Kulman of the Great Lakes Michigan Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

The organization on average receives fewer donations during the summer months. The American Red Cross reported that there was close to 700 fewer blood drives in the weeks leading up and following the Fourth of July holiday.

In the summer month, the organization also said the increase in traveling effects the amount of people who are able to donate.

With a patient needing blood and platelets every two seconds, the Red Cross advises on different ways to donate.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment at the redcrossblood.org or at 1-800-733-2767. Here is also a list of upcoming blood drives in the West Michigan area:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

City of Allegan

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Allegan General Hospital, 555 Linn Street

7/12/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Legion, 632 Eastern Ave

Douglas

7/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road

Otsego

7/13/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans

Wayland

7/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street

Dorr

7/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 4125 18th St

Hopkins

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Hopkins High School, 333 S Clark St

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids

7/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Total Health Chiropractic, 2172 East Paris

7/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl St NW

OTTAWA COUNTY

Zeeland

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine Street

Grand Haven

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus

Holland

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Lodge #1315, 569 E 24th Street

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Ottawa County Department of Health and Human Services, 12185

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

7/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Harderwyk Ministries, 1627 W. Lakewood Blvd.

7/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street

7/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 545 Country Club Rd

7/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

7/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave

Hudsonville

7/14/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road

Spring Lake