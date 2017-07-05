× Coast Guard issues search for two missing kayakers in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On Tuesday near Lorain, Ohio two kayakers failed to return to their boat launch, and now the Coast Guard is searching for them.

27-year-old Nicole Launert and 30-year-old Mike Smith were supposed to return on Tuesday evening, but at 10:35 p.m. the owner of Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle in Lorain, Ohio contacted the Coast Guard to report that the two never returned.

The two were last scene leaving the dock around 6:30 p.m. in one dark blue kayak and one yellow kayak.

According to the Coast Guard, they are actively searching western Lake Erie and the Black River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Buffalo Command Center at 716-843-9527.