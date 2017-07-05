Ex-Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick wants prison sentence set aside

DETROIT (AP) — Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is continuing efforts to get his public corruption sentence tossed aside.

Kilpatrick has filed a motion asking a federal judge to vacate an order that he serve 28 years in prison. He was found guilty in 2013 after resigning in 2008 as mayor due to another scandal.

Kilpatrick is being held in a federal prison in Oklahoma. He argues in a motion filed last week that he was convicted of activities that were not against the law and received inadequate assistance from his trial attorney.

He also claims to only have 96 cents in a prison account that allows him to pay for personal items and telephone calls.

A federal appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court have said they will not review Kilpatrick’s case.

