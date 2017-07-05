GRPM ‘Puzzle Room: Quest for Conviction’ opens July 15

Posted 11:38 AM, July 5, 2017, by

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is stepping up their game in attempts to stump the minds of it's visitors with a brand new Puzzle Room.

In 'Puzzle Room: Quest for Conviction,' groups are given the task to convict local 1910s dentist Arthur Waite for committing the famous Peck Murders in Grand Rapids. The group is given access to a simulation of the Museum's Archives, solving puzzles, finding clues, then creating a display of evidence in order to convict the murderer.

The Puzzle Room accepts groups up to 10 people. Tickets cost $10 for museum members and $15 for the general public.

Grand Rapids Public Museum recommends this experience for ages 12 and up, and completed by at least a group of three.

'Puzzle Room: Quest for Conviction' opens on July 15.

To purchase tickets to attempt the Puzzle Room, visit GRPM.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s