Holland announces Family Movie Nights films

HOLLAND, Mich. — After a successful event last year, the City of Holland is partnering with the Herrick District Library and the Holland Board of Public work to bring back Free Family Movie Nights in August.

In 2016, nearly 2,000 people attended the 3-day movie series.

On August 1 the city will feature the Disney film “Moana,” and on August 19 people can enjoy the 2016 version of “The Jungle Book.”

The second night of the series is on August 10, and it is up to let the public decide what film will flash across that screen. People can vote for “The Goonies,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” or “The Incredibles.” Votes can be cast at facebook.com/hollandmichigan or at movies.cityofholland.com.

The series will take place at Kollen Park in Holland, and concessions will be offered. If attending it is recommended to bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks.