Lakeshore Art Festival to feature over 300 artists in downtown Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lakshore Art Festival is back, and this year the even promises to be even bigger and better.

Over 300 artists will be featured at the event, showing off a variety of arts, crafts, music, food and fun along the shoreline.

New to the festival this year, there will be a Wine and Craft Beer Garden where visitors can enjoy a nice adult beverage while shopping for art.

There will also be other new events such as the K-12 Student Art Showcase, Kayak Painting with Sarah Landstrom, and Chalk the Walk.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is happening on July 7 and 8 in downtown Muskegon.

For more information, visit lakeshoreartfestival.org or follow them on Facebook.