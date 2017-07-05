Morning Buzz: Get 50% off when you donate a used suit to Men’s Wearhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Give up an old suit and get a great deal on a brand new one at the Men's Wearhouse National Suite Drive.

Bring any gently used professional clothing to any Men's Wearhouse location, including dress shirts, sport coats, casual pants, vests, dress shoes, and other accessories.

Those suits will be donated to local non-profits around the nation, including Jubilee Jobs and In The Image in Grand Rapids.

As a thanks for the donation, customers will get a special coupon for 50 percent off their next purchase.

This deal will be happening throughout the entire month of July.

2. The City of Grandville was in the spotlight for their 4th of July Celebration this year after Vice President Mike Pence led the holiday parade.

He was accompanied by his wife and the secret service, and other Michigan lawmakers including Governor Snyder and Congressman Bill Huizenga.

People from all over West Michigan spent the better part of two hours waiting to get a glimpse of the Vice President.

The Vice President tweeted out a "thanks" to the City of Grandville, saying he and his wife loved visiting the area.

3. Another Field of Flight Air Show is in the books in Battle Creek, and organizers are already thinking about next year.

The show, which also included hot air balloons wrapped up Tuesday night. It started off a bit slow due to weather, but once the sun came out the fields at WK Kellogg Airport were packed.

Organizers say the event has been getting bigger and better each year since it started in 1980. It attracts people from all across the country, some coming back year after year.

The festival ended last night, with a fireworks show and live music.

4. The Kalamazoo Blues Festival will be held at a new venue for its 24th year.

The annual music festival is moving to Wings Event Center after being at Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association says the new partnership with the event center allows them more space and a bigger line-up.

In addition to the venue change, the schedule will be different this year.

Instead of Thursday evening shows, there will be a Sunday matinee. There will also be children's activities on Sunday.

The festival is scheduled for July 14 through 16 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

5. People across the country celebrated the 4th of July with food, and many of those people grilled hot dogs. In Brooklyn, New York, many hot dogs were eaten at the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog eating competition.

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut won this year's even, marking his 10th win over the last 11 years.

He scarfed down 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. According to Fox News, that's the most in Coney Island history.

On the women's side, Miki Sudo took home her fourth win, eating 41 hot dogs.