Police: Man busted for 10th time driving intoxicated

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged for driving under the influence for what police say is his tenth time.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX 17 that Joseph Booker had been drinking and was heavily intoxicated when he drove his vehicle Monday.

He then crashed the vehicle near County Line Road and Custer Road, officials say. No one else was involved in the crash.

Sheriff Kim Cole says Booker’s blood alcohol level was tested at .28, which is over three times the legal limit.

Booker remains in custody at the Mason County Jail.

