Police: one man shot in large crowd in Battle Creek

Posted 3:07 AM, July 5, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Just after midnight police in Battle Creek responded the report of shots fired in a large crowd near Oaklawn Avenue and Howland Street.

Upon arrival, police confirmed the shots fired and located one victim.

A 31-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition.

The Battle Creek Police Department is handling this investigation and is expected to release more details Wednesday morning.

