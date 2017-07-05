Preventing low bone density

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bone density can be defined as a measurement of the amount of calcium and other minerals in a segment of bone. As we age our bone density level starts to change and could cause problems later on.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, talks about how to maintain bone density in order to avoid those problems.

A women's bone density peaks at 32, which means it's important to have healthy bones starting at a young age. To improve bone density, women (as well as men) need to do the following: exercise and increase the intake of Vitamin D and calcium.

Calcium is the building block of the bone, while Vitamin D helps the calcium be absorbed through the gut. These can be consumed through natural foods or purchased in supplement tablets at your local grocery store.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.