Bell's Brewery announces $7 million investment in Comstock, Kalamazoo brewing operations

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery is investing more than $7 million into their brewing operations in Comstock and Kalamazoo.

The brewery posted on their website they’re investing in capital improvement projects related to quality, sustainability, and beer production. Most of these projects will happen in Comstock, but some will also be made to their Kalamazoo location.

The investment calls for the addition of a pilot brewery and a new specialty packaging line in Comstock. In Kalamazoo, a smaller pilot brewery will be added next to their restaurant the Eccentric Café.

Another project includes diverting waste related to brewing. Bell’s Brewery says they’re going to reclaim low pH yeast that would ordinarily be sent to Kalamazoo’s waste water treatment facility. It will be sold to local farmers and fed to their animals.