Company works to get more women into the tech industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- While women may make up 57% of the American workforce, they hold only 25% of the tech jobs.

Grand Circus, a tech training company, is working to close that gender gap in the tech industry.

It's partnering with Michigan Women Council of Technology, TEKSystems, The Source and the Grand Rapids Women's Resource Center to provide scholarships and mentorships to the students. Twelve women will receive full scholarships to the coding bootcamp.

There will be coding bootcamps at upcoming info sessions, July 13 and 18.

Click here to apply.