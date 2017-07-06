Enjoy hand made ice cream at Furniture City Creamery

Posted 11:56 AM, July 6, 2017, by

When walking down the city streets of Grand Rapids on a hot day, there's nothing more refreshing than a cool ice cream cone.

If you happen to find yourself walking down Cherry Street, stop inside Furniture City Creamery. They're a quaint little shop in East Hills and are widely known for their handcrafted ice cream.

They have over 20 flavors that they switch out every day, so customers are always in for a surprise when they stop in for a scoop. There are also vegan and dairy free options, so everyone can enjoy the sweet taste of ice cream.

Furniture City Creamery is located at 958 Cherry Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit furniturecitycreamery.com and their Facebook page.

