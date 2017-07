MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A garage was destroyed after a large fire in Muskegon Heights Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say it happened in the 2100 block of Jefferson. Crews responding to the call saw a lot of black smoke in the air. They knew the garage was a total loss when they arrived, so they worked to protect other buildings nearby.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t known at this time.