Help choose GR’s ‘Sandwich of the Year’ at Grandwich GR

Don't miss the opportunity to try some of the best sandwiches from local businesses in the Grandwich GR competition.

33 local restaurants are competing to see who has the best sandwich, earning the title of "Sandwich of the Year."

Now until July 21, these sandwiches will be up for the public vote to decide the Top 10.

Then the Judges Top 10 will take place on July 27, where they will declare the winner to hold the title of "Sandwich of the Year." Judging criteria for the best sandwich includes the use of locally sourced ingredients, uniqueness, taste, and appearance.

The winner of Grandwich GR will receive a marketing package to help them advertise their sandwich and their business.

To look at the sandwiches in the competition, or to vote for your favorite, visit grandwichgr.com.