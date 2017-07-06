× Make your claims on multi-million dollar battery settlement

OAKLAND, Calif. – Did you buy a laptop, smartphone or tablet between 2000 to 2011?

Most of you did…and you may be eligible for some payback from battery companies for price fixing.

A nearly $45 million legal settlement will be doled out early next year from the Lithium-Ion Batteries Antitrust Litigation Lawsuit. The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of buyers of lithium-ion cylindrical batteries that are in other devices, like laptops, power tools, camcorders and tablets.

LG Chem, Hitachi Maxell and NEC Corporation were the defendants in the case.

To file a claim, you must have lived in the United States between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011 and have purchased a qualifying device. No receipts are necessary. You must file by November 29, 2017. Payouts are expected in February and March of 2018.

To file a claim and for more details, click here: ReverseTheCharge.com .