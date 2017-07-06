Make your claims on multi-million dollar battery settlement

Posted 10:54 AM, July 6, 2017, by
laptops

OAKLAND, Calif. – Did you buy a laptop, smartphone or tablet between 2000 to 2011?

Most of you did…and you may be eligible for some payback from battery companies for price fixing.

A nearly $45 million legal settlement will be doled out early next year from the Lithium-Ion Batteries Antitrust Litigation Lawsuit.  The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of buyers of lithium-ion cylindrical batteries that are in other devices, like laptops, power tools, camcorders and tablets.

LG Chem, Hitachi Maxell and NEC Corporation were the defendants in the case.

To file a claim, you must have lived in the United States between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011 and have purchased a qualifying device. No receipts are necessary.  You must file by November 29, 2017.  Payouts are expected in February and March of 2018.

To file a claim and for more details, click here: ReverseTheCharge.com .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s