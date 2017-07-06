Man seriously hurt when minivan falls on him

Posted 3:35 PM, July 6, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man was seriously injured Thursday morning when a minvan he was working on fell on him.

The incident happened at about 9:30am in a hotel parking lot on Plainfield Avenue NE near I-96.

Grand Rapids Police say two men were working on the vehicle’s transmission when the minivan slipped off of the jack.  The man was pinned and dragged about ten feet. Bystanders were able to lift the van enough to pull him from under the vehicle.

Police say the man is from Houston, Texas and is in critical condition at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s