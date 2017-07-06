Man seriously hurt when minivan falls on him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man was seriously injured Thursday morning when a minvan he was working on fell on him.

The incident happened at about 9:30am in a hotel parking lot on Plainfield Avenue NE near I-96.

Grand Rapids Police say two men were working on the vehicle’s transmission when the minivan slipped off of the jack. The man was pinned and dragged about ten feet. Bystanders were able to lift the van enough to pull him from under the vehicle.

Police say the man is from Houston, Texas and is in critical condition at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.