Police search for armed robbery suspect

Posted 1:47 PM, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:48PM, July 6, 2017

Otsego robbery suspect

OTSEGO, Mich. – Police are looking for the man suspected of robbing a gas station in Otsego Wednesday night.

Otsego Police say the suspect robbed the Clark Gas Station at 134 E. Allegan Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.  The suspect is described as being either white, or being a light-skinned black man, about 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.  He was also wearing a mask covering most of his face.

Police say the suspect was armed.  He left the gas station with cash from the register and some other merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information should call Otsego Police at 269-692-6111 or Silent Observer at 1-855-745-3686.

Otsego robbery suspect

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s