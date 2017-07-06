Police search for armed robbery suspect

OTSEGO, Mich. – Police are looking for the man suspected of robbing a gas station in Otsego Wednesday night.

Otsego Police say the suspect robbed the Clark Gas Station at 134 E. Allegan Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect is described as being either white, or being a light-skinned black man, about 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was also wearing a mask covering most of his face.

Police say the suspect was armed. He left the gas station with cash from the register and some other merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information should call Otsego Police at 269-692-6111 or Silent Observer at 1-855-745-3686.