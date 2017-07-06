Police search for CSC suspect for assault at Dollar Tree store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police are looking for a suspect in sexual assault from last month.

Police say the incident happened June 12 at the Dollar Tree store at 1621 Leonard NE. According to police, the suspect made unwanted sexual contact without the victim’s consent.

The suspect is described as being black, in his mid-40s, about 5’8″ tall. He has a gray and black mustache and goatee, crooked front teeth and glasses.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3422 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.