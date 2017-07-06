Portage dog park closes after glass cuts dog’s paw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. - A new dog park is closed just days after it opened after a dog was hurt after stepping on a piece of glass.

The newest dog park in Portage was once a landfill, but the city says they inspected all two and a half acres before opening it to the public last week. They say recent rain may have exposed the glass and the park will be closed for the next six to eight weeks as crews clean the area again.

After a dog owner reported that their dog's paw was cut, park rangers checked out the site and found several pieces of glass. The park was very busy in the first few days where it was open.

The city plans to put new soil down in the park and to re-seed it, and get the park, which is at South Westnedge Park, back open.