Test out your taste buds on the 2017 Grandwich nominees
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clubs, Reubens, BLTs have nothing on the extravagant, intricate and creative nominations for this year’s Grand Rapids’ Grandwich.
It is up to the public to decide what restaurant makes the best sandwich in the city. From July 5 until July 21 cast your vote for the sandwich that leaves you craving more.
And here are the thirty-two nominations:
- “Because The Egg Came First” from 7 Monks Taproom
- “Anna’s Grandwich” from Anna’s House
- “The West Side Juicy Johnny” from Blue Dog Tavern
- “Banh mi” from Brick & Porter
- “Crepes Grandwich” from Crepes by the Lakes
- “Oh So Gouda Burger” from Dad’s Classic Grill
- “The Cuban Panini” from Elk Brewing
- “Fishlads Grandwich” from Fish Lads
- “Noir Nicoise” from Flat Lander’s
- “Nacho (mama’s) Taco” from Furniture City Creamery
- “The Sassy Patty” from GP Sports at the Amway Grand Hotel
- “Soft SHELL YEAH! BLT” by Grand Rapids Brewing Company
- “FlatIron Steak Sammy” from Grand Woods Lounge
- “Mr. Le Chat” from HopCat Grand Rapids
- “Max’s Unknown Legend” from Long Road Distillers
- “The Perfect Match” from Matchbox Diner & Drinks
- “MAZZO MUFFULETTA” from Mazzo
- “Mesquite Chicken Salad” from Peppinos Sports Grille
- “s h o r t r i b b a n h m i” from Rockwell Republic
- San Chez
- “The Slow Temptation” from Slows Bar-B-Q
- “Warm Chicken Salad Sandwich” from Social Kitchen & Bar
- “Brusselmania 7: Be-Bop’s Revenge” from Stella’s Lounge
- “Shack Stack” by Sub Shack
- “Tavern Turkey Melt (TTM)” from Tavern on the Square
- “Duck Pastrami Sandwich” from Terra GR
- “Pork Belly Sticky Bun” from The B.O.B.
- “Barramundi Rueben” from The Bulls Head Tavern
- “Horseshoe Burger” from The Cheshire Grill
- “The Holiday Catch” from The Holiday Bar
- “Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich” from The Knickerbocker New Holland Brewing Co.
- “Wheelhouse Double Down” from Wheelhouse
The top 10 finalists will be announced on June 24 prior to judges touring each restaurant to select a winner.
For more information on Grandwich visit www.grandwichgr.com.