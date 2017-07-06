× Test out your taste buds on the 2017 Grandwich nominees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clubs, Reubens, BLTs have nothing on the extravagant, intricate and creative nominations for this year’s Grand Rapids’ Grandwich.

It is up to the public to decide what restaurant makes the best sandwich in the city. From July 5 until July 21 cast your vote for the sandwich that leaves you craving more.

And here are the thirty-two nominations:

The top 10 finalists will be announced on June 24 prior to judges touring each restaurant to select a winner.

For more information on Grandwich visit www.grandwichgr.com.