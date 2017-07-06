× Two vehicle crash injuries two, one arrested for O.W.I.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Two people were injured in a crash on Wednesday night at approximately 5 p.m. at the intersection of US 131 and North Main Street in Three Rivers.

According to police, a 60-year-old male driver turned left in front of another vehicle that was headed southbound.

The 55-year-old female driver of that vehicle, as well as the male driver, were injured in the incident. All injuries were non-life threatening, police reported.

Following a partial investigation, police arrested the male driver for operating while under the influence, and according to records he has three prior O.W.I. arrests.

This incident is still under investigation, and names are being withheld at this time.