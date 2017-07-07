Hudsonville homeowners wake up to trees down

Posted 6:26 AM, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31AM, July 7, 2017

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Ottawa and Kent Counties were the hardest hit areas in Friday's storm.

Aaron Kayner was staying at a Hudsonville home and tells FOX 17 that he was awoken to the basement door blowing open.

When he went outside, Kayner found trees down that just barely missed a car. A tree did fall on top of his pole barn, but the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Kayner also saw two tree limbs hanging from a nearby power line.

No one inside the home was injured and his home was not damaged by Friday's storms.

