Hudsonville homeowners wake up to trees down

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Ottawa and Kent Counties were the hardest hit areas in Friday's storm.

Aaron Kayner was staying at a Hudsonville home and tells FOX 17 that he was awoken to the basement door blowing open.

When he went outside, Kayner found trees down that just barely missed a car. A tree did fall on top of his pole barn, but the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Kayner also saw two tree limbs hanging from a nearby power line.

No one inside the home was injured and his home was not damaged by Friday's storms.