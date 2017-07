× Man arrested for fraud after claiming to raise charity funds in Montcalm Co.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a man was arrested for claiming to be selling pizza kits as part of a charity fundraiser.

Cody Mitchell Foster, 29, was arraigned for felony fraud back on June 26.

Police say Foster conned 34 people out of $1,002 before pocketing the cash. He reportedly claimed to be selling Little Caesar’s Pizza kits to raise funds for Michigan State University’s 4-H program.