Neighbor: Husband of missing teacher allegedly cut internet, AC lines of nearby neighbor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – We are learning more about the arrest of a man whose wife went missing seven weeks ago.

Christopher Lockhart was arrested Thursday on a charge of malicious destruction of property. A neighbor of Lockhart tells FOX 17 that Lockhart is accused of cutting the internet and air conditioning lines of a nearby neighbor.

Lockhart’s wife, Theresa, has been missing since May 18. She is a teacher in the Schoolcraft district. Christopher Lockhart was named as a person-of-interest in the case after police say he was “uncooperative” in the investigation.

Police searched the Lockhart home for more than 24 hours in June.

Christopher is expected to be arraigned on the malicious destruction of property charge on Friday afternoon. Investigators say this charge is unrelated to Theresa’s disappearance.

