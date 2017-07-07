Prey balances med school with soccer to help KZFC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Beau Prey played collegiality at Kalamazoo College but his first stint post college was with the Grand Rapids Football Club.

Now that he is a grad student at Western Michigan University, Prey is back in Kalamazoo and in net for Kalamazoo FC for a 2nd year.

It hasn't been easy to balance med school and soccer but Prey has done it well.

"Sometimes it`s coming right from the hospital here, it`s just long hours, not a whole lot of sleep, but it`s worth it" Prey said. "Soccer rejuvenates you. It makes you feel like you can go back to the hospital or study or something, so I wouldn`t change it I guess. I love my time doing both."

