11 teens hospitalized after eating gummy bears with THC

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WGN) — Eleven teenagers have been hospitalized after ingesting gummy bears that contained THC.

Police were dispatched to the 5200 N block of Country Road 325 West after a person called 911 requesting medical help.

The police arrived to find a 19-year-old male along the side of the road.

He claimed to have ingested an unknown drug, and asked to be taken to the emergency room.

He further explained that his friends had also consumed the drug, but wasn’t sure as to where they were.

He is not from the area, but believed they were in a home nearby.

Police were able to locate the home the incident likely happened in, and found 10 other teens in the house.

They all complained of rapid heart rate, pain in their legs and blurred vision. Several of the teens were suffering from hallucinations.

After some investigation, police determined that each teenager had consumed one half of a gummy bear that was laced with THC.

THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is an ingredient found in marijuana.

The 11 hospitalized included six males and five females, all 18 or 19 years old.