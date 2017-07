Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENNVILLE, Mich. -- Lovers of lavender are going to want to take advantage of the Bloom Festival at Summerhouse Lavender Farm in Fennville.

Just in time to see the beautiful purple flower bloom, come out and cut your own bundles while learning about and enjoying the sights and smells of fresh lavender, music, food and activities for the kids.

Bloom Festival began Friday, so you still have Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.