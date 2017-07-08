Kirk Cousins’ Contract Questions Remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was in town this weekend for his annual football camp at Hope College and spoke about his current contract situation.

Cousins was franchise tagged again this year, but the Redskins do have until training camp to offer him a long-term deal. If there is no deal before then, they will likely wait until the end of the 2017 season.

Cousins said he's just thankful to have a contract this year.

"I'm just taking it in stride, enjoying the summer break. My agent will handle it and we'll see where it goes from here," he stated on Friday. "You know, at the end of the day the Lord is in control of my life and I'm gonna submit to him and he's gonna lead my through whatever he wants to lead me through. Mountain top experience and valley experience. I'm gonna trust him, lean on him, and put my security on him, not in money or wealth. I hired my agent to do his job. I gotta go play football and throw touchdown passes and help our team win. I've got plenty to work on there so I'll let my agent do his job. I'll do mine and the good news is I'm under contract for this season and in a good place."