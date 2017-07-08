× Memorial race planned at Berlin Raceway in honor of beloved driver

MARNE, Mich. — Saturday night is going to be a special night at Berlin Raceway, as the community comes together to honor a beloved driver who passed away 10 years ago.

The sixth annual Lee Anderson Memorial Race is in honor of Lee Anderson, a popular driver who spent years at the track but passed away unexpectedly in an accidental drowning back in July of 2007.

Saturday night is also military night which means, active members, veterans, and seniors get in for free.

The raceway honors him now by doing an event in his name in addition to running the Outlaw Late Models with the ‘missing man formation’ and adding on an extra 18 laps in honor of Anderson, because he raced a late model car as the number 18.

The race starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. For more information, you can go to Berlin Raceway’s website.