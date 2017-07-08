Search continues for reported missing person who fell into water

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews in South Haven are planning to begin day two of searching for a person who reportedly fell into the water at the South Pier.

First responders were called around 10:55 p.m. Friday after the person fell off the pier and never resurfaced.

Crews searched the water with spot lights, a thermal image, and a portable light tower for several hours but were unsuccessful.

The search is expected to continue early Saturday.

Anyone with information on who this missing person is should contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.