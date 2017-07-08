Search continues for reported missing person who fell into water

Posted 7:54 AM, July 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:55AM, July 8, 2017

Photo Gallery

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews in South Haven are planning to begin day two of searching for a person who reportedly fell into the water at the South Pier.

First responders were called around 10:55 p.m. Friday after the person fell off the pier and never resurfaced.

Crews searched the water with spot lights, a thermal image, and a portable light tower for several hours but were unsuccessful.

The search is expected to continue early Saturday.

Anyone with information on who this missing person is should contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s