Search continues for two missing Branch County teenagers

Posted 1:56 PM, July 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:26AM, July 9, 2017

Photo Gallery

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is in need of your help locating two missing teenagers who have not been heard from in nearly a week.

Ari-Anna Diamond, 15, and Alex Goddard, 17, were last known to be together on July 3 in the Coldwater area.  The teens were contacted shortly before midnight, but did not return home and have not made contact since.

Goddard is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Diaamond is described a 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

They were driving a maroon 2006 Ford Explorer with Michigan license plates when they disappeared.

If anyone has information on their location, please contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 278-2325 or Branch County Central Dispatch at (517) 278-3091.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s