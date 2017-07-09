× Benton Harbor police officer hurt in Sunday crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A police officer was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash in Berrien County.

At 8:53 a.m. Sunday, a Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officer responded to a priority call of an assault in progress. The officer was operating a Ford SUV patrol vehicle with the lights and siren activated westbound on East Britain Avenue and was passing on the left a 2007 Ford Expedition, which was also westbound.

As the patrol vehicle passed, the Ford Expedition began to turn southbound onto Columbus Avenue and the two collided, causing the patrol vehicle to hit a utility pole on the southwest corner of East Britain Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

The patrol vehicle than rolled over several times and came to rest in a vacant lot.

The officer was removed by Benton Harbor Public Safety officers with the Jaws of Life and then transported to Lakeland Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was alert and conscious at the scene.

The 2007 Ford Expedition was operated by a man from the Watervliet and also was occupied by another adult and six children. None of the eight were injured.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into this crash and it currently remains under investigation.