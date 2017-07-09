Day 3 in the dark: Consumers Energy estimates power restoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Nearly 2,000 Consumers Energy workers have spent the last 48 hours working to restore power to more than 152,000 customers who lost power during Friday's storms.

As of early Sunday morning, about 27,000 people in West Michigan are still without power.

“The remaining customers are in our hardest-hit areas with significant tree damage affecting our electric distribution system,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “Our work is not complete until every customer is restored. We continue working around the clock to get that done as soon and safely as possible.”

Consumers Energy says crews from Michigan and four other states were brought in to help restore power.

The majority of customers without electric service should have power restored by 11:30 p.m. tonight. In some of the hardest areas, including the city of Grand Rapids and portions of Kent and Ottawa counties, restoration work may extend into Monday.

The hardest hit areas include Barry, Eaton, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. You can view the outage map here.