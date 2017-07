ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Paw Paw on Sunday evening.

Dispatchers with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office confirms to FOX 17, it happened around 8:00 p.m. off of 48th Avenue near Almena Drive in Antwerp Township.

The investigation is still on going as to what started the fire.

(Images courtesy of Chad Flanders)