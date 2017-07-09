× London firefighters at blaze at popular Camden Lock Market

LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade says about 60 firefighters are combating a fire at the Camden Lock Market, which is a popular tourist destination in the city’s north.

The fire service says eight fire engines were sent after the blaze broke out early Monday. There is no early indication of damage.

London police say it not yet known if there are any injuries.

A serious fire in 2008 kept the market closed for several months.