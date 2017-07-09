London firefighters at blaze at popular Camden Lock Market

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: A general view of the railway bridge over Camden Lock on March 31, 2012 in London, England. Camden in North London has been one of the city's cultural centres since the 1960's, and is home to the famous Camden Market. The borough is rich in musical heritage with a variety of theatres, art galleries and world famous musical and comedy venues. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: A general view of the railway bridge over Camden Lock on March 31, 2012 in London, England. Camden in North London has been one of the city's cultural centres since the 1960's, and is home to the famous Camden Market. The borough is rich in musical heritage with a variety of theatres, art galleries and world famous musical and comedy venues. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade says about 60 firefighters are combating a fire at the Camden Lock Market, which is a popular tourist destination in the city’s north.
The fire service says eight fire engines were sent after the blaze broke out early Monday. There is no early indication of damage.
London police say it not yet known if there are any injuries.
A serious fire in 2008 kept the market closed for several months.