Mostly sunny sky Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday will have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 80s. West Michigan will see more clouds move in late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will hold off until late in the evening and into the overnight hours.

West Michigan remains comfortable today with low humidity levels. Dew points will slowly increase heading into tomorrow morning. Muggy conditions will be back to start the work week along with showers and storms.

A slow moving cold front pushes through West Michigan on Monday bringing scattered showers and storms. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out as we are on the low end of the severe weather spectrum. A break in the showers and storms comes Tuesday before another round of showers and storms late in the work week.