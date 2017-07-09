Watch Trump stop to retrieve Marine’s hat

Posted 10:25 PM, July 9, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up to members of the news media before boarding Marine One and departing the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Club. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN) — While boarding Marine One, President Donald Trump stopped to retrieve the hat of a Marine that was blown off by the wind.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s