2 arrested in child death investigation; 2 other children removed from home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are in custody as an investigation into the death of a child takes shape in Kalamazoo.

Police were called to the scene of a four-year-old child not breathing at a home on Mt. Olivet early Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found the young victim, who they say had apparently suffered some unknown physical trauma. The officers immediately began CPR, and continued their efforts for nearly an hour, but were unable to revive the child.

Two people were arrested at the scene, described only as a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman. Two additional children in the home were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.